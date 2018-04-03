Longmeadow PD seek to identify shoplifting suspects

The Longmeadow Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify four women accused of shoplifting at a retail store last month.
According to a post on the Longmeadow Police Department's Facebook page, on March 23 a shoplifting incident occurred at the Gap.
Police described the suspects as four black females and said they were seen driving a blue Honda sedan with very tinted windows and a black matte rear bumper with a temporary Connecticut license plate.
Anyone who can identify anyone in the pictures is asked to contact the Longmeadow Police Department at 413-567-3311.
