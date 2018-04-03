Ware Police arrest 5 after heroin and cocaine seized - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Ware Police arrest 5 after heroin and cocaine seized

WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Members of the Ware Police Department arrested five suspects following a search warrant Tuesday night. 

According to Ware Police Chief Shawn Crevier, officers recovered heroin, cocaine, cash, and drug paraphernalia as a result of the search warrant at 16-1 Otis Avenue that was executed around 7 p.m.

59-year-old Albert Laviolette, 28-year-old Timothy Laviolette, 45-year-old Kermit Pike, 42-year-old Brian Santos, and 26-year-old Salina Bortolussi were arrested on various charges. 

Albert Laviolette was charged with possession to distribute heroin, conspiracy to violate drug law. His bail was set at $10,000. 

Timothy Laviolette was charged with possession to distribute heroin subsequent offense, conspiracy to violate drug law, and possession of cocaine. His bail was also set at $10,000.

Kermit Pike was charged with possession of heroin and his bail was set at $5,000. 

Salina Bortolussi and Brian Santos were charged with being present where heroin is kept. Their bail was set at $1,000 each. 

