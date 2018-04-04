Accident closes portion of Union Street in Easthampton

Easthampton police say a section of Union Street is closed following an accident.
Right now, Union Street is closed from Cottage to Railroad streets.
Police would not say if anyone has been injured as a result of this crash, or how long the portion of Union Street would be closed.
Western Mass News will update this story as more information becomes available.
