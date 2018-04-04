Six Flags New England opens for Spring break

If you were looking for something to do during Spring Break, Six Flags New England may have the solution.

The ‘Thrill Capital of New England’ announced Wednesday morning that they would be opening April 7th through April 22nd.

“Six Flags New England is the region’s top destination for thrills and we are excited to create unique experiences like the newly branded GOTHAM CITY section,” said Six Flags New England Park President, Pete Carmichael.

Carmichael told Western Mass News that GOTHAM CITY is expanding, too.

“We also look forward to debuting the all-new HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity. This high-adrenaline attraction will amaze thrill-seekers and continues our commitment to offer new thrills to our guests every single year.”

