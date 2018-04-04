2 Arrested following drug trafficking investigation in Springfield area

The Hampden County District Attorney’s office has arrested two suspects following what they say was a lengthy drug trafficking investigation.

The DA’s office says Anibal Collazo, 24, of Springfield and Berney Bermudez, 39, of Chicopee have been charged with Trafficking Cocaine Over 200 grams and Conspiracy to Violate Narcotic Laws.

The DA’s office says they believed Collazo to be in possession of “several kilos” of cocaine and preparing to distribute it.

On April 3rd, both suspects were located at Los Bravos, which the DA’s office says is Collazo’s restaurant.

The Hampden County Narcotics Task Force arrested both Collazo and Bermudez without incident. Police said 1 Kilogram of cocaine was recovered.

In a subsequent search, following an application for search warrants, the DA’s office says $28,000 was also recovered along with a “cocaine press.”

“This skillful investigation carried out by my office's taskforce has taken a significant amount of drugs from our streets, which continues our efforts to chip away at the various drug distribution networks that breed violence and addiction in our communities,” Hampden District Attorney, Anthony Gulluni, said.

“My office's Drug and Gun Unit will now initiate an aggressive prosecution of these offenders.”

Both suspects were booked at the Springfield Police Department and will be arraigned in Springfield District Court.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.