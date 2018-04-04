Lupa Zoo preparing to open for 2018 season

Opening this weekend, the Lupa Zoo in Ludlow is a great option for spring breakers.

There are some new additions this year.

The gates of the zoo are about to part "unless we have a Nor'easter or some horrible weather," said Joan Lupa of Lupa Zoo.

Weather permitting, the Lupa Zoo is on track to open this coming Saturday, just in time for spring break.

Right now, some cages remain empty because of the weather, but this Rothschild Giraffe named Jeffrey is ready for visitors.

Wherever you go, his eyes will follow and we do mean anywhere you go.

However, Jeffrey - like most of the monkeys, snakes, and other critters - are a staple of the Lupa Zoo.

This year, things are a little different.

"Our most favorite baby this spring will be Zebra," Lupa added.

The native of Africa is brand new to the zoo and in just a few weeks time, the male will have a female to hang around the pen with, just out of reach of Jeffrey’s eyesight.

Lupa said that the cute zebra is a welcome addition - just don’t try feeding it.

"Zebra is temperamental. It has a personality, but you don't come and just try to feed her by hand, because it might confuse with food," Lupa added.

Come the weekend, one entire area won't just be a new playground, but it will also serve as a petting zoo.

"For the children to touch a lot of babies, goat babies, llama babies," Lupa noted.

Lupa told Western Mass News that improvements to the grounds and walkways this year will make it easier than ever to get around.

"We repaving our roads for better accessibility for wheelchairs, strollers," Lupa explained.

If you’d like to see Jeffrey and the gang at the Lupa Zoo, you can CLICK HERE for more information.

