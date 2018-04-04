Police searching for tow truck driver accused of assaulting woman

Police in one Hampshire County town are looking for the public's help in identifying a tow truck and its driver reportedly involved in an incident late last week.

Granby Police said that Thursday night, a male tow truck driver picked up a woman in that truck in Holyoke and drove to Granby, where the driver allegedly assaulted the woman.

Granby officers are now working with Holyoke Police and Mass. State Police to identify that truck and driver.

Investigators noted that the truck is described as a white flatbed truck with unspecified red lettering. That truck was also carrying a dark colored vehicle on the flatbed at the time of the incident.

The driver is described as a heavy-set white male, between 35 and 45 years old, and about 5'7" and 5'10" tall. He had brown hair, light colored eyes, and is a heavy smoker.

Anyone with information is asked to call Granby Police at (413) 467-9222.

