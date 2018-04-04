Monson Savings offering free Narcan Training to employees, community

They say actions speak louder than words, and at the Monson Savings Bank, that is exactly what they are going to do, offering Narcan training to their employees and the community to fight the ongoing opioid crisis.

"This is a social issue that we really feel is striking all of society, and it’s important for us to try and do something about it," said Monson Savings Bank President Steven Lowell.

The training is free to employees at any of the bank’s four locations, including Hampden, Monson, Ware and Wilbraham.

Residents are also encouraged to sign up.

The training will be done by a member of the Quaboag Hills Substance Abuse Alliance, where people will learn exactly how to use a Narcan kit.

The bank is buying kits for each branch to have on-site as well.

Lowell told Western Mass News this epidemic has touched many in the community and even saving one life could make a difference.

“This was something that we could do that provides not only a service to the community, but a potential service to our customers, and our employees,” continued Lowell. “The training is already getting the attention of some customers, who say the more who are trained to save a life, the better.”

“Everybody would be aware of how to help somebody if they were overdosing. Not just the police, but anybody,” said Sandy Orszulak.

According to the Department of Public Health, opioid deaths dropped by a little less than ten percent in the Commonwealth area from 2016 to 2017, a decrease for the first time in seven years.

Monson has just six opioid-related deaths in town since 2012, but with still nearly 2,000 deaths this year statewide, any help the Commonwealth can get is a step in the right direction.

“You hear stories all the time. People overdosing or dying, people addicted,” Orszulak added.

The training will be held at the bank's headquarters at the end of the month. That will be held on Tuesday, April 24 at 5 p.m. at 107 Main Street in Monson.

Those interested in the training can contact the bank by calling (413) 267-4746.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.