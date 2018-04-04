Clock's ticking to get your taxes filed!

There is less than two weeks left before taxes are due.

Since April 15 falls on a Sunday and April 16 is Patriots Day in Massachusetts, the deadline this year is actually Tuesday, April 17.

The IRS said that 25 percent of Americans will wait until the last 14 days to file.

If that's you, or if you've already filed and are waiting for that check, we talked to one local accountant for some help.

East Longmeadow accountant Paul Federici has prepared taxes for 38 years. With less then two weeks until the April 17 filing deadline, he told Western Mass News, there's always procrastinators.

"If my clients come in next week, we always tell them probably starting next Monday, there's a chance they might be extended. They might have to file an extension," Federici explained.

However, filing for an automatic six-month extension does not mean you get six months to pay. That estimated payment is due on April 17.

The IRS said that about three-quarters of tax filers will get a refund. The average turn-around time this year: less then 21 days.

If you filed and haven't received your's yet, "If you have a question, if you haven't gotten your refund, you can go on the IRS website. There's a section called 'Where's my refund?' There's actually something similar on the Massachusetts website," Federici explained.

The 'Where's my refund?' IRS page is updated daily. Just like a postal service shipping tracker - plug in your information and you can track when your refund will be deposited or mailed.

The average refund this year according to the IRS: $3,046.

"The IRS's ultimate goal is to have you break even because that's what they like, but I find that most clients like to (a) get a refund and (b) get a refund for a specific purpose like a vacation, real estate taxes, car insurance, things like that," Federici noted.

The IRS said that there are some cases where your refund may take longer. Specifically, if they find an error or need more information. That information can be found on 'Where's my refund?'

You may not be aware that millions of Americans can actually file taxes for free. It's a benefit offered through the 'File for Free Alliance.' It's a partnership between the IRS and tax preparers including Intuit and H&R Block.

People making less than $66,000 a year are eligible.

