Woman claims she was denied delivery job because of gender

A woman applying for a job at a Holyoke Chinese restaurant said she was denied.

The reason: she said she was told the restaurant does not hire female delivery drivers.

Karen Jasionkowski says she went to the Real China restaurant in search of a part-time job.

"I said I'm interested in the delivery driver job and she said, no girls. I said, what?" Jasionkowski said.

She asked to speak with another employee.

"He says, no women, no women and I was stunned," Jasionkowski added.

Now, Jasionkowski stands in protest in front of the Northampton Street restaurant, holding a sign reading "No Real China female drivers hired here."

"Not even in my generation did I hear of this. Certainly not in your generation or your children's generation," Jasionkowski explained.

Western Mass News went to the restaurant. While they did not want to go on-camera, they said they do hire women for other positions, but do not hire female drivers.

They explained that the bags of food are sometimes heavy and drivers may need to climb flights of stairs. They also expressed concerns for safety and that robberies could occur on the job.

They said they had hired female drivers in the past, but quit within days.

"If they are willing to take women's money, then they should hire women also," Jasionkowski said.

Jasionkowski said she will be continuing to protest later this week.

