City and religious leaders honor MLK's legacy in Springfield

People across the country including here in the Pioneer Valley came together to honor Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his death.

Springfield City Hall was filled with those paying tribute by reflecting on the civil right's leader's life work to promote peace and equality.

City leaders and local religious leaders spoke during the remembrance ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

"Though we've made progress in America, we've got a long way to go in terms of healing the racial divide. As we can see in the polarized nation today, the work of Dr. King is not done," said Bishop Talbert Swan, the President of he NAACP Springfield chapter.

Wednesday's ceremony in Springfield was one out of the many events that were held throughout the country to honor Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

About 10,000 people marched through the Mississippi River city near where the civil rights leader was shot dead on a motel balcony in 1968.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.