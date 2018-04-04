Southampton voters push for override to avoid deep budget cuts

Flyers around Southampton are urging voters to vote 'yes' on a proposition two-and-a-half override.

The town is facing major budget shortfalls and needs to find a solution to avoid deep cuts.

"The override is important to me because it's preserving the services we have today for the next fiscal year," said Southampton resident Matt Roland.

Board of Selectman Chairman Charlie Kaniecki told Western Mass New this has been a long time coming and the town has reached a breaking point.

"We are actually looking at shutting down operations like ambulance service if we cannot get the override. It will impact our regional schools, highway department, town hall employees," Kaniecki said.

It's been over 20 years since Southampton voters have approved an override.

"Next year will not be the same as this year if an override doesn't pass and i firmly believe that after doing the research," said Southampton resident Matt Roland.

Last summer, voters rejected a $110,000 override that would have funded two new positions at the Norris School.

"The problem right now is the shortfalls we are dealing with, we've been able to take and readjust some money, it's now too insurmountable," Kaniecki continued.

If this override doesn't pass, town officials say six full-time school employees will lose their jobs.

"We have to still be able to administer our students and work with them but it would be felt all the way across the board," said Southampton resident Erin Couture.

