Longmeadow officer helps owl that fell from nest - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Longmeadow officer helps owl that fell from nest

Image Courtesy: Longmeadow PD Image Courtesy: Longmeadow PD
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

There was a happy ending for an Eastern Screech owl that fell out if its nest at Bliss Park in Longmeadow. 

Longmeadow Police said Officer MacElhiney came to rescue for the bird which was later named Albert. 

Officer MacElhiney brought Albert back to the police station where he will be picked up by a bird sanctuary to be raised by other owls. 

You can find more pictures of the owl on the Longmeadow Police Department's Facebook page by clicking here

