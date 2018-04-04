Cooley St. Burger King to remain closed following grease fire

Dinnertime was interrupted at the Cooley Street Burger King after a grease fire broke out Wednesday afternoon.

Denis Leger, Aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner told Western Mass News crews arrived to the fast food restaurant around 5:18 p.m.

Leger said the fire inside the grill area exhaust vent system duct work was quickly extinguished.

The Health Department was notified, and the restaurant will be closed until sometime on Thursday, according to Leger.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.