Wild winds whack western Mass, power outages linger

Strong wind from overnight and early Thursday morning has caused significant damage across western Mass.

Trees have fallen in several counties and in multiple towns, taking power lines with them. Roads were closed in several areas and some remain closed still.

In Hadley, a large tree came down on Middle Street. Police say during the fall, the tree knocked down power lines which eventually ignited. The telephone poles themselves were also damaged.

A portion of Middle Street and Maple Avenue are closed as a result and upwards of 60 Eversource customers were without power.

In Amherst, Cushman Road was closed for downed wires. It has since reopened, but crews worked into the early morning making repairs.

Franklin County saw its fair share of damage as well. Roads in Greenfield and Montague have since reopened, police said, but other towns have reported downed trees as well.

Between National Grid and Eversource, there were about 2,700 customers in western Mass without power. Around 500 of those in the Charlemont and Hawley areas.

