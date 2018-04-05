Multiple downed trees close Montague Road in Westhampton

Montague Road in Westhampton is currently closed after multiple trees have fallen, bringing power lines to the ground with them.

Westhampton police confirmed with Western Mass News that the road is currently “impassable.”

Police said Eversource has been notified and is in route to the scene.

Western Mass News has a crew on the way to the scene as well and will provide updates as they become available.

Click here to see a real time outage map from Eversource and click here for a real time outage map from National Grid.

For more details on wind damage from overnight, click here.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.