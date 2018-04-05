Tree falls on home in Chesterfield

A large tree has fallen in Chesterfield on Sugar Hill Road, damaging a home.

Nobody was injured, according to the homeowner of 211 Sugar Hill Road.

Currently, there are over 500 outages in Chesterfield. It is unclear if this downed tree is the cause for that. Power has been restored to 211 Sugar Hill Road, according to the homeowner who spoke with Western Mass News.

The homeowner told Western Mass News that the tree fell around 2:30 Thursday morning. Thankfully, the inside of the home was not damaged.

Sugar Hill Road is open to normal traffic.

