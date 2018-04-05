Fans excited for Opening Day at Fenway

Baseball is back in Boston as the Red Sox opened up their season at home today.

Outside Fenway Park, Yawkey Way was a buzz with food, drinks, and Sox fans excited to kick of the season.

Today's game might be the first of the season at Fenway, but for so many people, heading down to Yawkey Way is a tradition for years

Historic Fenway Park opened Thursday for another Red Sox season,

Yawkey Way was packed with music, food, and people.

"It's exciting, it is. The smells, the people. It's just so nostalgic. I love it," said Karen Amanti from Otis.

For many Sox fans, this is the best day of the year.

"It's such a magical place. You come here and you can feel it in your body. It's like a tingle that runs through you," said Ron Savenor.

Western Mass News found so many things to see at Fenway. Juggling, a guy on stilts, and smiling children.

For these fans, opening day is about getting a Fenway Frank, a drink, and spending time with the ones they love - all while cheering on the team they love in America's most historic ballpark.

"It's a wonderful experience and every time I come here, it's just magical. Fenway Park is a magical place," Savenor added.

