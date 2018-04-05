Fans gearing up for Opening Day at Fenway

It's a sure sign of spring: Opening Day at Fenway.

The Red Sox will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Thursday afternoon.

Gates open around noon and the fans will start to make their way to their seats - perhaps after picking up a Fenway Frank, some popcorn, or Cracker Jacks on the way.

The Sox have started hot this season with a 5-1 record coming into Thursday's game. That only loss was against the Rays last week in Tampa.

The pitcher who will take the mound to start for the Sox: David Price. Price looked like he was in mid-season form against the Rays in game one, allowing no runs over seven innings.

Yesterday, Fenway revealed their updates that fans will see this season. The most noticeable will be more netting on the baselines for added protection for fans in the event of a foul ball.

First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. and the Red Sox will strive for another playoff run this season.

It certainly feels like post-season temperatures in Boston today. It's pretty chilly, but fans don’t mind because baseball is back at Fenway.

Amanda Keane will have more on the sights and sounds from Opening Day at Fenway starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.

