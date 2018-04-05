Cleanup underway after strong winds leave damage behind

Cleanup is underway around western Massachusetts after heavy winds overnight knocked down trees and power lines, closed roads, and in some cases, damaging cars and homes.

A tree fell onto a Westhampton home. The family of five living there is okay, but it certainly gave them a scare.

That tree came down around 2 a.m. The father and oldest son work for the highway department and will be cutting up the tree later today.

However, the damage has been done. A huge branch came through the ceiling of their living room, knocking over pictures and mirrors on the wall.

The family does still have power and insurance to cover the damage, but other communities suffered a similar fate.

Power outages numbered in the thousands across western Massachusetts Thursday morning from the 50 mile an hour plus wind gusts.

Trees went down in Hadley, Chesterfield, and Williamsburg just to name a few.

Power lines also came down in many others. Eversource and National Grid crews are still working to restore power. Eversource expects 99 percent of power will be restored in by 6 p.m. Thursday.

Western Mass News spoke with the oldest son of the Westhampton home. He actually slept through the bang from the tree. Instead, he woke up to the screaming of his two younger brothers.

“I checked it out. Of course, when a branch goes right through your living room, it’s a little strange. It was crazy, wild, wild," said Alex Antosz.

That Westhampton home was not the only home affected. A Chesterfield couple woke to a bang themselves after a tree took out their power lines and damaged their roof, which had just been redone.

