City officials inspect Springfield sanctuary church

City inspectors were back at a Springfield sanctuary church Thursday morning.

This time, they were armed with a search warrant to inspect the church.

This is the second time in a week inspectors were here. They showed up at the church on Monday, but were turned away by the church saying they needed a court order.

The city went to housing court and got the warrant they were seeking.

Inspectors arrived promptly at 9 a.m. They were ordered to inspect the church by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

At issue is a Peruvian woman living in the church with her two children. They sought and were granted sanctuary in the South Congregational Church.

Sarno said that using the church as housing for Gisela Collazo and her two children raises the issues of public health, safety, and code compliance.

Inspectors checked out the living quarters.

After the inspection, code enforcement commissioner inspector Steve Desilets said no major problems were found.

"The big thing we're looking at the church providing minimum standards for occupants. We're looking at life safety, smoke detection, two means of egress, sanitary side, do they have proper cooking facilities, sanitary facilities for bathing and washing, general sanitary conditions very nice, apartment clean," Desilets explained.

Before the inspection, Western Mass News was allowed into the apartment where the mother and her two children are living.

The apartment consisted of a living room area, kitchen, bathroom, and two bedrooms. It was neat and clean.

Collazo and her two children took refuge in the church a week and a half ago - one day before the woman was scheduled to be flown back to Peru.

The building inspector will now file a report, which will be forwarded to the parties involved, but all indicators are the mother and her children will be able to remain here.

Sarno released a statement Thursday afternoon that read, “Building Commissioner Steve Desilets and Fire Lieutenant Richard Martin have done their jobs and their report speaks for itself. We just want to be sure that public health and safety issues are being complied with.”

