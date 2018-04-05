Springfield Police looking for teen last seen in January

Police in Springfield are looking for the public's help in locating a teenage girl who was last seen in January.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 16-year-old Gladimar Avevedo was reported missing back on January 16.

Investigators believe that she may be in the lower Belmont Street area.

"It is not believed that she is in danger," Walsh noted.

Avevedo is about 5'2" tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police Det. Monet Clark-Hicks at (413) 787-6360.

