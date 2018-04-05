CDC helping state investigating HIV cluster among those who inject drugs

Officials with the CDC will now be helping the state investigate a large number of new HIV infections that have popped up in one portion of Massachusetts.

Mass. Department of Public Health spokesperson Ann Scales said that the move comes after the department saw an increase in new HIV cases among people who inject drugs and/or experience homelessness in Lawrence and Lowell and make a request for the assistance from the CDC.

Authorities noted that while Massachusetts, as a whole, has not seen an overall increase in new HIV cases, the number of those attributed to people who inject drugs has increased in recent years, most notably in Lawrence and Lowell.

`In order to fully characterize what is going on and what would be required to effectively prevent further spread of infection, we have asked for assistance from CDC. This assistance can allow a more rapid investigation by putting more investigators in the field and making further use of the capacity of CDC for advanced laboratory methods and their expertise acquired in other investigations. The sooner we can discover why these infections are happening now, the sooner we can use the most effective prevention interventions based on the evidence," said state epidemiologist and infectious disease medical director Dr. Al DeMaria.

Preliminary data from Mass. DPH shows 52 new HIV cases in 2017 in the northeast region among injection drug users, compared to 23 in 2016.

The state is asking the CDC for support with:

the epidemiologic investigation

assistance in determining the underlying causes of ethnographic studies

support for epidemiologic analysis

performance and interpretation of viral genetic sequencing results

That assistance from the CDC is expected to begin later this month.

