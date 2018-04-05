Two arrested on drug, weapons charges in Holyoke

Two men are under arrest following an incident Wednesday night in Holyoke.

Holyoke Police Lt. James Albert said that around 10 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to an apartment building on Walnut Street for a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived and found a car that had been hit by gunfire.

One person, suffering from gunshot wounds to their leg and chest, was transported to Holyoke Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Another victim then showed up to Baystate Medical Center with a gunshot wound to their torso.

Investigators then conducted a search of the building. They reportedly found heroin, cocaine, and ammunition during that search.

Wilmur Alvarez-Vargas, 22, of Chicopee and Eduardo Fernandez, 31, were arrested by Holyoke Police on drug and weapons charges.

Albert noted that the men are not charged with the shooting incident.

Anyone with information on Wednesday night's shooting is asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6940.

