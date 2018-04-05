Police searching for runaway teen from Chicopee

Police in Chicopee are looking for the public's help in locating a runway teenager.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that 17-year-old Jenna Johnson left her Chicopee home late Tuesday night without telling anyone and hasn't been heard from since.

"Her mother is concerned for her," Wilk explained.

Johnson is described as 5'3" tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has black medium length hair, brown eyes, and glasses, and was last seen wearing grey leggings and a grey tank-top.

Investigators believe she may be headed to Hartford.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1740.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.