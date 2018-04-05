Recreational marijuana bill clears legislative committee

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A bill that would help Connecticut prepare for the possibility of legalized recreational marijuana has cleared a legislative hurdle.

The General Assembly's Appropriations Committee on Thursday voted 27-24 in favor of the legislation, which now awaits further action by the House of Representatives.

It's unclear how far the bill will get in the current session that ends May 9. A supporter, New Haven Democratic Rep. Juan Candelaria, calls the measure "a work in progress," to help prepare Connecticut for possible legalization.

Retail sales of recreational marijuana are expected to begin in neighboring Massachusetts in July.

Some Connecticut lawmakers are voicing concern about the expected cost of regulating marijuana.

The bill requires various state agencies to develop a plan for regulating the drug and submitting it to the General Assembly by Oct. 1.

