ACLU: Thousands of convictions tied to former state chemist dismissed

Thousands of convictions connected to a former state chemist have been dismissed.

The ACLU of Massachusetts reported Thursday that Justice Frank Graziano with the state's Supreme Judicial Court ordered over 11,000 convictions in over 7,000 cases that were related to former chemist Sonja Farak to be dismissed

Farak pleaded guilty in 2014 to stealing cocaine from the state crime lab at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and was sentenced to 18 months behind bars.

Prosecutors from across the Commonwealth had sought to have thousands of cases that were potentially tainted and connected to Farak dismissed, including over 5,000 drug cases in Western Massachusetts.

Graziano's order noted that they were "VACATED AND DISMISSED WITH PREJUDICE and any outstanding warrants associated with those convictions are recalled."

