Serious accident closes Westfield Rd. in Holyoke

A serious one-car accident has closed Westfield Road in Holyoke this afternoon.

Holyoke Police Lt. Cruz told Western Mass News a female driver crashed into a pole which split in half around 5 p.m.

The woman was transported to Baystate Medical with serious injuries, according to Lt. Cruz.

The road will be closed for several hours as crews repair the broken pole.

