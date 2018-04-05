Southwick Country Club holds auction after being sold

The golf season essentially teed off with the start of the Masters, but locally, a golf course played out its final round.

The recently-sold Southwick Country Club needed everything left over to go.

Lawnmowers, golf gear, dining room tables, and even toasters were sold at auction on Thursday.

Everything besides the building itself was up for grabs after the sale of the course that William Najam has owned for over 30 years.

"None of us really have been able to increase our prices either for membership or for general play for a long time. All of the other costs keep going up.

Dozens of hopefuls showed up early in the morning, inspecting the goods before the auctioneer began the bidding process.

In all, buyers were able to barter on more than 424 items.

Michael Chambers and Deborah Herath said they're sad to see another local business close its doors.

They told Western Mass News they came to their first auction to load up on kitchenware for Michael's new home.

