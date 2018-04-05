Holyoke police officers hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl

Western Mass News is following breaking news out of Holyoke where two police officers have been hospitalized after they were exposed to fentanyl.

Holyoke Police Lt. Cruz said those officers responded to a drug overdose on Linden and Sargeant Street around 7 p.m.

We're told those officers that responded to the call were also exposed to the drug and had to be hospitalized, along with the individual who overdosed.

According to Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac, Holyoke Medical Center was placed on lock down for a short period of time in order to bring the officers and the person who overdosed inside to avoid exposing anyone else.

A Hazmat team and several Holyoke police cruisers remain at the scene.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story both on-air and online.

