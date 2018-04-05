Custodian accused of photographing students in bathroom fired

A Northampton High School custodian charged with photographing students in the bathroom has been fired.

22-year-old Michael Kremensky pleaded not guilty when answering to a judge on charges related to taking photos of a student using the girls bathroom at Northampton High School.

Kremensky served as a custodian at the school since August.

After a school employee discovered holes were drilled into the ceilings of a girls bathroom, law enforcement focused on Kremensky as a prime suspect.

Northampton school administrators told Western Mass News that he was immediately placed on paid administrative leave, but now, he has been officially fired.

In court documents, detectives report finding evidence that data was cleared from Kremensky’s phone and computer.

Officers found 50 thumbnail images; including four that showed students on or near toilets.

While the criminal proceedings continue, the investigation into the case is still unfolding.

School administrators said if police ask for help identifying a student, a female member of the staff would be asked to assist.

From there, parents would be notified.

This alarming violation of privacy has many parents on edge as new information surfaces in the case.



The case is still under investigation as parents anxiously await for more answers.

