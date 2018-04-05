Red Sox fans from W.Mass make it to opening day

The Red Sox opened their season Thursday afternoon in Boston and western Massachusetts fans made the trip east to take it all in.

Red Sox Nation has no borders. Western Mass News wasn't surprised to see a group of fans from the Pioneer Valley.

It’s the Red Sox, you’re born into it. New England, it’s what it’s all about," said one Chicopee resident.

A group of friends we met up with travel from western Massachusetts every year just to walk down Yawkey Way for opening day.

They told Western Mass News they didn't even mind sitting in traffic on the Mass Pike.

"We hit traffic too, but it was well worth it. We’ve hit opening day for about seven years in a row," said Peter Lukomski of Holyoke.

The start of baseball season is what all Red Sox fans look forward to.



"The snow was horrible this year, we can’t deny that. But we come to opening day it’s a sign of new things to come we always root for the Red Sox because we’re going to win this year as every year always root for our Red Sox," Lukomski said.

Underneath championships of years past, fans walked Yawkey Way feeling great about this year’s chance at Fenway open in October.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.