5-year-old girl gets drafted to Springfield College women's tennis team

Five-year-old Quinn Brady of Longmeadow all smiles as she got drafted as a member of the Springfield College women's tennis team on Thursday.

Quinn is battling Diamond Blackfan Anemia; a rare bone marrow disease.

All of her battles were put aside as she signed a contract to play on the women's tennis team.

Quinn will go to practices, games, team dinners, and get to hang out with the team, and she'll also get to wear Springfield College tennis gear of her choice.

She told Western Mass News she's already got a head start on practicing.

"I've been practicing so much and I'm excited."

Team Impact is nationally recognized and connects children facing serious illness with a college team.

"I just think this is a great organization and we're really excited to have Quinn participate," said Ryan Brady, Quinn's father.

The organization has reached over 50,000 participating student athletes.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.