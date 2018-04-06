Cold front coming through tonight, then dry and cool for the weekend

Low pressure continues to track across southern Canada this evening and ahead of a warm front, we’ve seen snow over the last several hours here in western Mass. Now that the front is lifting northward, temperatures are climbing and many have seen snow mix with rain or end. Rain showers come back through this evening with a cold front though, so we stay soggy. Temperatures will fall again and rain may mix with or turn back to snow around and after midnight. Snow will be short-lived and will come to an end well before sunrise.

It will be a cloudy start Saturday as a cold front gradually moves to the coast. We have a dry, but cool weekend on the way as a trough builds over the Northeast. Temperatures climb into the middle 40s in the valley and upper 30s in the hills and Berkshires Saturday afternoon, but a northwest breeze will add a chill. Clouds linger, but we will get some breaks of sunshine too.

Another area of low pressure will ride along a stalled front off the coast and brush the Cape and Islands with potential snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. This low will too far south for any impacts here in western Mass, but clouds do linger because of it. Sunday will be a sunnier day and quite dry with daytime highs in the middle to upper 40s. Sunday night, temps will plummet into the lower 20s, giving us a frigid start to the work week. Temps rebound back to the middle and upper 40s Monday with more clouds.

Another low looks to come off the Carolina coast sometime Tuesday, but models are showing this low staying well to our south. However, things could change this far out, so it is one to watch. If this low does come closer to southern New England, we could see a rain/snow mix changing to rain. For now, a few rain showers are possible in the evening with a passing cold front.

Temperatures are on the rise mid to late week with daytime highs returning to the 50s Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front coming through Thursday evening will bring another chance for showers, but gusty wind could be a bigger impact ahead of the front Thursday afternoon. Temperatures should continue to climb Friday and into the weekend ahead of a strong storm in the upper Midwest.

