Forecast: Wet snow/rain this afternoon

It's a cold April morning but at least it is dry, for now. Clouds will be on the increase this morning with snow arriving by late morning, after the morning commute. Snow will come down moderate at time for a few hours this afternoon. The valley will pick up coatings to a 1" on non-paved surfaces, while the hills my see a couple of inches of accumulation. The snow will change over to rain showers later this afternoon as temperatures come up into the low to mid 40s. Off and on rain showers will continue into the overnight with temps above freezing.

The storm threat for tomorrow is diminishing, as low pressure will slide far enough to the south that we stay mainly dry, aside from a few early morning rain or snow showers. The sun will come out partially tomorrow but temperatures stay chilly with highs in the 40's. Sunday is looking bright but continued chilly with readings back into the 40's. Monday looks dry and cool also with temperatures returning to the 40's.



We are watching another storm threat for Tuesday but this is looking less impressive over the last day or so.