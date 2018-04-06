Hidden cameras found in Massachusetts hospital bathroom - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Hidden cameras found in Massachusetts hospital bathroom

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) - A former employee of a Massachusetts hospital fired after a camera was found hidden in a workers' bathroom is now facing criminal charges.

Burlington police say 21-year-old Michael Mcdermott, of Tewksbury, was charged Thursday with photographing an unsuspecting nude person and possession of a wiretap device.

The pen camera was found in a bathroom at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington during a routine cleaning. The hospital said in a statement it had been there for only a short period of time and no patients were affected.

Mcdermott was fired and police were informed.

Police say their investigation found that "multiple people were videoed in a state of undress while using the restroom."

An arraignment date has not been set. It was unclear if the suspect had a lawyer.

