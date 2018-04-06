Hu Ke Lau to close Friday

A Chicopee landmark will soon close it doors.

Hu Ke Lau on Memorial Drive, which has been open since 1965, will close at a the end of business today

The Yee family has owned an operated the business since it first opened.

Although the notable restaurant and entertainment venue is closing, the Yee family said that they plan to stay in Chicopee to re-develop the property.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story

