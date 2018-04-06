Westfield woman charged with disposing of newborn baby appears in court

There are new developments today in the case of a Westfield woman charged with the improper disposal of a human body, related to the disappearance of her newborn baby last year.

Shanna Sharples, 38, was arraigned in Hampden County Superior Court Friday on an indictment.

It was a quick appearance in court for Sharples, who appeared to be fighting back tears as a not guilty plea was entered on her behalf. The charge: improper disposition of a human body.

The charge stems from an incident between May 3 or 4 of 2017 when investigators allege she delivered her own baby and then got rid of the body.

Sharples has also been charged with reckless endangerment of a child and three counts of misleading police.

According to court documents, Sharples went to Baystate Noble Hospital after she said she had passed a blood clot while taking a shower.

When at the hospital, Sharples reportedly had a placenta and umbilical cord, but no baby. She told investigators on several occasions that she had not given birth.

The body of her baby has never been found, despite a search that was done for some time in Westfield.

A forensic exam of the placenta determined that the baby was carried to full term, and a neighbor told investigators that Sharples said she was expecting.

Sharples was released on $10,000 cash bail which was carried over from Westfield District Court with some conditions. She will need to wear a GPS device with a curfew from midnight to 6 a.m., cooperate with DCF, and she cannot have unsupervised contact with children under the age of 16.

We asked her lawyer, Kathleen Cavanaugh, for any additional comments following today’s arraignment. She didn’t have any.

The next court date for this case is July 5.

