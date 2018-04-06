Olympian Kacey Bellamy receives 'Bold Woman' award

Olympic gold medalist and Westfield native Kacey Bellamy was honored Friday in Springfield.

Bellamy was awarded Bay Path University's 'Bold Woman' during their Women's Leadership Conference at the MassMutual Center.

"It's such an honor to receive this award and share the stage with so many amazing, powerful, and strong women, and in the sport that I play, that's what its all about. It's the definition of who we are and we don't just play hockey. We try to be amazing role models for little girls," Bellamy explained.

Bellamy helped bring home a big win for the U.S. women's hockey team with a gold medal in the 2018 winter Olympic games.

