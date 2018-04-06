Part of Somers Rd. in East Longmeadow closed after truck crashes into pole

East Longmeadow Police have closed off a section of Somers Road after a truck crashed into a utility pole this afternoon.

Police currently have Somers Road at High Street and Somers Road at Lee and Prospect Street closed at this time.

Western Mass News was told by East Longmeadow Police they do not believe the driver of the truck was hurt.

No word on when the area will be reopened.

