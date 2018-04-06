Family, friends to pay last respects to Sgt. Mark Ouimet

(Photo provided by Hampden Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

Today, services begin for Hampden County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Mark Ouimet, who passed away earlier this week.

Ouimet served as a Marine and was appointed head of sheriff's department's K-9 unit in May 2017.

Visitation hours are from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at St. Cecelia Church in Wilbraham.

There will be a law enforcement walk-through starting at 5 p.m.

A funeral Mass will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center, 627 Cottage Street, Springfield, MA 01104 or to the charity of one's choice.

