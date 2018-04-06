Westfield State town hall event canceled after outrage over conflict with musical

A town hall event, featuring Sen. Elizabeth Warren, that was set to be held at Westfield State University next week has been cancelled after student outrage.

Western Mass News spoke to students who were set to put on a performance of "Urinetown" later this month. They said that they were upset their production might be interrupted.

Both the town hall and musical were set to take place on Dever Stage. The town hall was scheduled for April 13, while the theater production is slated for April 18 through 21.

Friday afternoon, Westfield State President Dr. Roman Torrecilha said in a campus-wide email that utilizing the same space called for "flexibility, creativity, and leadership from theater, music, and English to adjust the production schedule of the spring musical" to accomodate both events.

"Such a shift was met with disappointment and passionate opposition from our students—a tone that played out on social media late yesterday and this morning," Torrecilha said, adding:

"As a result, MSNBC has respectfully bowed out of its decision to hold this event at Westfield State. Although this is a missed opportunity that was sure to help the prominence of our institution, the relevance of public higher education in Massachusetts, and create an amazing experience for students, faculty, and staff alike, the spring theater production will now move forward without interruption."

