Grease fire leaves 25 displaced on Malden St. in Springfield

Over a dozen Springfield residents have been displaced after a fire broke out inside a multi-family home on Malden Street Friday afternoon.

Dennis Leger, Aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner said a stove top grease fire on the second floor kitchen broke out at the home on 106 Malden Street around 5 p.m.

Luckily, the fire was knocked down quickly and no injuries were reported but now 25 people who lived inside the six family home are forced to find another place to stay.



Leger said the fire caused $25,000 in damage. Code enforcement has since condemmed the building until repairs can be made.

Some residents are being assisted by the Red Cross at this time.

