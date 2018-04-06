Grease fire leaves several displaced on Malden St. in Springfield

Springfield fire crews responded to a house fire on Malden street Friday afternoon.

Dennis Leger, Aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner said a grease fire in the second floor kitchen broke out just after 5 p.m.

Thankfully, crews got the fire quickly under control and no injuries were reported.



Leger said several people have been displaced and the Red Cross is assisting.



We're told the road will reopen shortly as crews are just about to be done clearing the scene.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.