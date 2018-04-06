Fire at New Salem DCR building deemed accidental

A fire that completely destroyed the Department of Conservation and Recreation building in New Salem late Thursday night has been deemed accidental by fire officials.

State Fire Marshal Spokesperson Jennifer Meith told Western Mass News the fire at 19 Elm Street was reported to officials by a passer-by at 9:15 p.m.

Meith said the focus of the investigation is the wood stove which is the area where the fire started.

She added that the building lost power earlier in the day and employees used the wood stove to provide heat. Power was restored later in the day and there appeared to be no issues, Meith noted.

When our crew arrived to the scene, there were several fire departments that responded from surrounding towns.

Meith added that because of the extensive damage, the electrical system could not be completely ruled out.

The fire caused $500,000 in damage. Several vehicles were also damaged in the fire.

