Northampton church offers sanctuary to Russian woman facing deportation

Western Mass News has learned tonight that a Russian woman facing deportation has taken sanctuary at church in Northampton.

According to a press release sent from the Pioneer Valley Workers Center, Irida Kakhtiranova is married to a western Massachusetts resident and is a mother to three children who are all U.S. citizens.

On Friday, Kakhtiranova took sanctuary at the Unitarian Society of Northampton and Florence.

Kakhtiranova is a restaurant worker and the sole wage earner in her family, the Pioneer Valley Workers Center said.

She will be taking sanctuary at the church while she fights her deportation case.

The Pioneer Valley Workers Center assist low wage and immigrant workers who are facing deportation.

"Irida is one of the many workers in our restaurants who provide for their families and contribute to their communities, yet she has been fighting deportation for over a decade," the Pioneer Valley Workers Center wrote.

