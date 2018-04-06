Many come out to celebrate before Hu Ke Lau closes

After 53 years in Chicopee, the Hu Ke Lau is closing its doors.

The Hu Ke Lau was packed as many await to toast to the very last show at 11 p.m.

General Manager Andy Yee said he remembers the day his parents first opened the business.

He was just 5 years old.



"Dad opened April 6,1965 with 60 seats and now we're an entertainment giant of 27,000 square feet it just grew and grew," said Yee.



The Polynesian restaurant expanding to include a Polynesian show that has been drawing in big crowds for over five decades.



For 11-year-old Cimeirah Salaam, she said its going to be a tough goodbye.



"I'm going to be sad its the last day I love it. The way they dance is really cool. I really want to dance like them and fun to watch," said Salaam.



It's a sentiment that many are feeling in the Pioneer Valley.

A sentiment that was clear to see as there weren't any empty seats Friday for their last day.



The good news is the Yee family says it isn't goodbye, it's aloha until we meet again.



Yee said they are going to tear down the building and plan to re-develop the property.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.