4 Springfield residents issued illegal dumping citations

City officials in Springfield are continuing efforts to combat the ongoing illegal dumping issue.
Four Springfield residents were cited by the Springfield Police Department for illegal dumping after they were caught on surveillance video.
Security cameras have been installed throughout the city as a part of a project that started in 2014 in conjunction with the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.
Illegal dumping citations were issued for the following:
