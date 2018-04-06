4 Springfield residents issued illegal dumping citations

City officials in Springfield are continuing efforts to combat the ongoing illegal dumping issue.

Four Springfield residents were cited by the Springfield Police Department for illegal dumping after they were caught on surveillance video.

Security cameras have been installed throughout the city as a part of a project that started in 2014 in conjunction with the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

Illegal dumping citations were issued for the following:

Fernando Torres of 72 Hall Street in Springfield

Jose Torres of 116 Wilber Street in Springfield

Anabel Rodriguez of 38 Van Buren Avenue in Springfield

Felecia Orr of 46 Kent Road in Springfield

