Car crashes into a Springfield building and bursts in flames

Springfield fire crews responded to Armory Street early this morning after a car crashed into a building and then caught fire.

Dennis Leger, assistant to Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi says just after 2 a.m. a Nissan Rouge crashed into 145 Armory Street, a one story commercial brick building. The crash then caused a fire within the car and the two people inside were able to escape. Leger says that the fire was put out and the car pulled from the building before the fire could spread.

There are no words of any injuries at this time.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.