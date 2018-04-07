Guns, Crystal Meth and Sword recovered by State Troopers in Greenfield

State Police say they have recovered several unlicensed firearms, a sword and drugs during a traffic stop on Tuesday on I-91 in Greenfield.

Trooper Scott Boutell, of the Shelburne Falls Barracks pulled over a vehicle for violations, driven by a man with a male and female passenger.

A search of the car yielded a Beretta 9mm, 2 fully loaded 17 live cartridge magazines (w/ 34, 9mm caliber live cartridges), a S&W M&P 15-22, S&W .22 caliber rifle, and 25, .22 caliber live cartridges. The trooper also found 176 grams of crystal meth, two double edged knives, a sword, a scale and ecstasy pills.

No one inside of the car had a license to carry a firearm, the driver did not have an active driver’s license.

The driver was charged with multiple motor vehicle and gun violations, while the passengers were charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.